PM Modi greets people on Ashadhi Ekadashi

PM Modi greets people on Ashadhi Ekadashi

The day marks the culmination of a pilgrimage the followers of Lord Vitthal take to his temple in Pandharpur in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 10 2022, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 10:26 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, which is observed with particular reverence by followers of Lord Vitthal in Maharashtra. 

"Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal remain upon us and further spirit of happiness in our society. Sharing a snippet from an earlier Mann Ki Baat in which we talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur," Modi tweeted while posting a clip from his monthly radio broadcast. 

The day marks the culmination of a pilgrimage the followers of Lord Vitthal take to his temple in Pandharpur in Maharashtra. 

Noting that he was in Dehu weeks ago to inaugurate a temple devoted to Sant Tukaram, Modi said he had highlighted Tukaram's noble teachings and spoke about what everyone can learn from the great Warkari, a community of devotees to Lord Vitthal, saints and seers.

He added, "In November last year, I had the honour of laying the foundation stones for key projects that will boost spiritual tourism in Pandharpur. This is a part of our efforts to further popularise the Warkari tradition among India's youth."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

Emmy nominations out soon; 'Squid Game' eyes history

Emmy nominations out soon; 'Squid Game' eyes history

'I've got my baby brother back', says Kyrgios' sibling

'I've got my baby brother back', says Kyrgios' sibling

‘I am a champion of all languages’

‘I am a champion of all languages’

The reporter with a painterly eye

The reporter with a painterly eye

He wrote, she wrote

He wrote, she wrote

Coriander: The devil’s herb

Coriander: The devil’s herb

For a healthy gut microbiota

For a healthy gut microbiota

 