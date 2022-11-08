PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak Jayanti

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary

PM Modi had on Monday addressed a function to celebrate the Sikh guru's 553rd birth anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 08 2022, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 10:55 ist
PM Modi at a programme on Guru Nanak Jayanti in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev. "May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society," Modi said.

The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to celebrate the Sikh guru's 553rd birth anniversary. He also tweeted his wishes, greeting everyone on the ocassion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

He said that inspired by the Guru's thoughts, the country was moving ahead with the spirit of welfare of 130 crore Indians.

Narendra Modi
Guru Nanak Dev
India News

