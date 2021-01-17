PM Modi invited to G7 summit by Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall from June 11 to 13.

Johnson, who cancelled his trip to India on Republic Day after new virus variant emerged in the UK, is expected to visit India ahead of the summit.

Apart from India, South Korea and Australia have also been invited to attend the summit.

“As ‘pharmacy of the world’, India already supplies more than 50 per cent of the world’s vaccines, and the UK and India have worked closely together throughout the pandemic. Our prime ministers speak regularly and Prime Minister Johnson has said he will visit India ahead of the G7,” the UK government’s statement said.

The G7 is an intergovernmental organisation comprising of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US and the UK. These are the so-called advanced economies of the world, and they meet to discuss topics like climate change, global energy policy and global security.

This year, Johnson hopes to use the G7 platform to address the raging pandemic and the economic impact it has left on the world. He will also talk about recovery from Covid-19 in a sustainable way.

“Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order we have experienced. It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future,” the UK PM said in a statement.

In terms of international relations, this is a crucial year for Boris Johnson and the UK as the country will assume the presidency of the UN Security Council this year. It will also host the COP26 event in Glasgow.

(With agency inputs)