PM Modi, Japan's Kishida call for immediate halt to violence in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday joined his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida to call for an immediate halt to violence in Ukraine and assessed the implication of Russia’s aggression against the East European nation in the Indo-Pacific region – signalling a subtle change in the position of India.

Kishida announced Japan’s new target for investing $42 billion in India over the next five years as he flew down from Tokyo to New Delhi for his first in-person summit with Modi.

The United States and the other western nations have been drawing a parallel between Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and China’s belligerence against India along the disputed border between the two nations as well as against Japan and other nations in the Indo-Pacific region. New Delhi, however, has been rejecting the argument put forward by President Joe Biden’s administration, stating that the two situations have not been analogous.

Modi, however, joined Kishida on Saturday to express “serious concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications, particularly to the Indo-Pacific region”, according to a joint statement issued after the summit in New Delhi.

The two leaders emphasized that the contemporary global order had been built on the United Nations Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The joint statement, however, had no reference to Russia or criticism for Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering the launch of special military operations in Ukraine on February 24.

Modi and Kishida underscored the importance of the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and acknowledged active efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency towards it. They reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of violence and noted that there was no other choice but the path of dialogue and diplomacy for the resolution of the conflict.

The two prime ministers affirmed that they would undertake appropriate steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.