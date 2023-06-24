PM Modi lands in Cairo to begin two-day state visit to Egypt

PM Modi lands in Cairo to begin state visit to Egypt

To accord Modi a special welcome, the Egyptian PM is at the airport to receive him.

PTI
PTI, Cairo,
  • Jun 24 2023, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 18:16 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Modi was welcomed at the airport here by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace.

The Indian prime minister also inspected a guard of honour on arrival here.

This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

Modi will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday.

