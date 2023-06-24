PM Modi lands in Cairo to begin two-day state visit to Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Modi was welcomed at the airport here by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace.

PM Modi lands in Cairo for two-day State visit to Egypt, received by Egyptian PM

The Indian prime minister also inspected a guard of honour on arrival here.

PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour on his arrival at Cairo In a special honour, the Egyptian PM received the PM at the airport

This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

Modi will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday.