PM Modi leaves for US for landmark State visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the United States for a State visit early Tuesday morning.

Informing about his departure through a tweet, Modi said: "Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UN HQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more."

"In USA, I will also get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life. We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," he added.

PM Modi said that the US visit will be opportunity to enrich depth and diversity of our partnership. "My discussions with President Joe Biden, other senior US leaders will provide opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation," he added.

The prime minister exuded confidence that his visit to the US "will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom".