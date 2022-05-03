PM Modi pays tributes to Basaveshwara

PM Modi pays tributes to Basaveshwara

He also posted his 2020 speech in which he had paid tributes to the saint

PTI
PTI,
  • May 03 2022, 11:41 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 11:41 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to saint Basaveshwara, a revered figure especially among Lingayats, on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on the sacred occasion of Basava Jayanthi. His thoughts and ideals keep giving strength to millions of people across the world. Sharing a speech of mine from 2020 in which I spoke about Jagadguru Basaveshwara," he tweeted.

He also posted his 2020 speech in which he had paid tributes to the saint, hailed for his advocacy of social reforms.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Basaveshwara

Related videos

What's Brewing

Eid 2022: All about fun, fashion and family

Eid 2022: All about fun, fashion and family

Alicia Keys, Blake Lively give odes to NY at Met Gala

Alicia Keys, Blake Lively give odes to NY at Met Gala

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for 'Pirates' 6

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for 'Pirates' 6

Hitler's 'Jewish' blood: An old conspiracy theory

Hitler's 'Jewish' blood: An old conspiracy theory

 