PM Modi pays tributes to ex-Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel

PM Modi pays tributes to ex-Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, meets his kin

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Oct 30 2020, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 12:31 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Gujarat chief minister late Keshubhai Patel. Credit: Twitter/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to the late Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel and met his grieving family members.

Patel (92), a BJP stalwart, died on Thursday.

Also read: Seaplane launch, visiting mother on PM Modi's 2-day Gujarat trip schedule

After his arrival in the morning at the Ahmedabad airport for a two-day Gujarat visit, Modi directly reached Patel's residence in Gandhinagar and offered tributes to the departed soul.

The PM spent some time with Patel's kin and consoled them.

"Modiji recalled his long association with Keshubhai and asked us about his last moments, a family member told reporters after the PM left Patel's residence.

Modi had on Thursday paid rich tributes to Patel, saying he had mentored many BJP workers, including him. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Gujarat

What's Brewing

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Were Pavlov and his dog related?

Were Pavlov and his dog related?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

 