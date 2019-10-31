PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary on Thursday.
The then prime minister, Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.
देश की पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2019
"Tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary," Modi said in a tweet.
The prime minister had paid tributes to Gandhi in the latest edition of his "Mann ki Baat" radio address on September 27 as well.
