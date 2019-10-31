PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniv

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 31 2019, 15:22pm ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2019, 15:22pm ist
The prime minister had paid tributes to Gandhi in the latest edition of his "Mann ki Baat" radio address on September 27 as well.  Photo/AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary on Thursday.

The then prime minister, Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.

"Tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary," Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister had paid tributes to Gandhi in the latest edition of his "Mann ki Baat" radio address on September 27 as well. 

Narendra Modi
Indira Gandhi
