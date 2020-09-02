PM Modi pays tributes to spiritual leader Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary

PM pays tributes to Sree Narayana Guru on his birthday

  Sep 02 2020
  • updated: Sep 02 2020, 16:35 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary, hailing him as a "farsighted visionary" whose ideals give strength to many across India.

"I bow to the venerable Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti. His life and works epitomised the perfect blend of spirituality and social reform. He emphasised on education and empowerment of women," the prime minister tweeted.

Born in the 19th century in Kerala, Sree Narayana Guru worked to end social discrimination and for fostering cohesiveness in society. He remains an influential figure in the state.

