PM Modi, President Murmu pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh

PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tributes to Guru Gobind Singh

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 29 2022, 09:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 12:45 ist
President Droupadi Murmu (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right). Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary.

PM Modi posted a previous clip of his speech lauding the guru and tweeted, "On the sacred occasion of his Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and recall his contribution towards serving humanity. His unparalleled courage will continue to motivate people for years to come."

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people on the Parkash Parv of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh and said his unwavering commitment to service of humanity continues to inspire people.

The Parkash Parv marks the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru.

"Greetings to all on Parkash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Founder of Khalsa Panth, 'Sarbans Daani' Guru Gobind Singh Ji always fought for equality and justice. His unwavering commitment for service of humanity continues to inspire us," Murmu tweeted.

 

