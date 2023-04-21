PM Modi reviews security situation in Sudan; directs officials to make contingency evacuation plans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday issued directions for the preparation of contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan as he carried out a detailed review of the security situation in the violence-hit country at a high-level meeting.

The Prime Minister received a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground, with a specific focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout that country, the PMO said in a statement.

It said the prime minister instructed officials to prepare contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape in Sudan and the viability of various options.

The Prime Minister also directed all relevant officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments and continuously evaluate the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan while extending them all possible assistance.

The meeting that took place via video-conferencing was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Indian ambassador to Sudan and numerous other senior officials.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last eight days that has reportedly left around 300 people dead.

The PMO said Modi also emphasised the importance of maintaining close communication with neighboring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has already spoken to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt on the ground situation in Sudan with a focus on ensuring the safety of the Indians.

On Thursday, Jaishankar discussed the situation in Sudan with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and underscored the need for "successful diplomacy" for an early ceasefire and to create the ground for the safety and welfare of people in the African nation.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is "very tense" and India is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community there.

Sudan's military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then.

There has been a dispute between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government. The fighting erupted between the forces loyal to two rival generals as both are aiming to wrest control over the country.