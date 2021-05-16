PM Modi speaks to four CMs on Covid-19 situation

PM Modi speaks to CMs of UP, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Rajasthan on Covid-19 situation

Modi has been regularly speaking to chief ministers to take stock of the pandemic's situation in states and union territories

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 13:44 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry on the Covid-19 situation in the states and the union territory, government sources said. 

Modi has been regularly speaking to chief ministers to take stock of the pandemic's situation in states and union territories.   

With 3.11 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, India saw the lowest rise in daily Covid-19 cases after a gap of 25 days, while the death toll rose to 2,70,284 with 4,077 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Read | 4,077 more die of Covid-19; new infections lowest in nearly a month

The active cases have reduced to 36,18,458 comprising 14.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 84.25 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,07,95,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh
Chhattisgarh
Puducherry
Rajasthan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

Old foes Djokovic, Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

Old foes Djokovic, Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

Covid-19 crisis: Jolt for ‘Brand Modi’?

Covid-19 crisis: Jolt for ‘Brand Modi’?

Lakers legend Bryant enshrined in Hall of Fame

Lakers legend Bryant enshrined in Hall of Fame

Breakwater of Karnataka's rural Covid wave

Breakwater of Karnataka's rural Covid wave

 