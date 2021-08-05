PM Modi speaks to Manpreet, coach Reid after bronze win

PM Modi speaks to Manpreet, coach Reid after Olympic hockey bronze; applauds hard work

The Indian men's hockey team won an Olympic medal for the first time in 41 years

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2021, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 16:56 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the hard work of the Indian men's hockey team and its Australian coach Graham Reid during a telephonic conversation with skipper Manpreet Singh and the support staff after the team's bronze medal win at the Olympic Games.

Modi called Manpreet and congratulated him and the team for the 5-4 victory over Germany.

"Manpreet ji many many congratulations. You and the entire team did a great job, the entire nation is dancing in joy for your achievements. Your hard work paid dividends. I wish all the players for what they have achieved," said Modi.

"We will definitely meet once you come back. The entire country is proud of you guys."

Then Modi spoke with the Reid saying, "Congratulations. We have created history."

In his reply Reid said, "Your words the other day after the semifinal were very inspirational for us. Thank you."

Modi finally told Reid, "Your hard work paid off. I am extremely proud."

The Indian men's hockey team won an Olympic medal for the first time in 41 years.

