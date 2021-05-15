PM Modi stresses on door-to-door testing in rural areas, bats for transparency in reporting Covid-19 numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked states to step up Covid-19 testing in areas with high positivity rates.

The prime minister asked officials to focus on door-to-door testing and surveillance in rural areas.

Asking them to report numbers transparently, PM Modi said, "There is no pressure of high numbers showing adversely on efforts by states to tackle Covid-19."

PM Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

Government sources said top officials from different ministries attended the meeting.

Modi has been holding regular review meetings on the pandemic situation and taking measures as he spearheads the drive to curb the second wave of surge in infections.

India recorded 3,26,098 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday

(With inputs from PTI)