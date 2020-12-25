PM Modi to interact with farmers of six states on Dec 25

PM Modi to interact with farmers from six states today

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 25 2020, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 08:08 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, the BJP said, adding that the party will hold “kisan samvad” at over 2,500 places in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also release the next instalment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on December 25 via video-conferencing, his office said on Wednesday.

With the push of a button, Modi will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore beneficiary farmer families, it added.

Modi will also interact with farmers from six states during the event, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers," it said. 

