PM Modi to launch series of projects in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will launch a series of new projects in the aviation and railway sectors, besides attending other events.
The PM will inaugurate the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building set up at a total outlay of Rs 2,437 crore at the Chennai airport, upon his arrival here.
He will later flag off the inaugural special of the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore, the first such service connecting two Tamil Nadu cities, and flag off other new rail services.
Later, Modi would take part in the 125th annual day celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Math here.
Security has been beefed up across the city in view of the PM's visit.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder
Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential
Three nights in Kamathipura
Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore
Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed
Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI
Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs
Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case
Project Tiger must take stronger strides