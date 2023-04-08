PM Modi to launch series of projects in Chennai

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 08 2023, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 11:17 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will launch a series of new projects in the aviation and railway sectors, besides attending other events.

The PM will inaugurate the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building set up at a total outlay of Rs 2,437 crore at the Chennai airport, upon his arrival here.

He will later flag off the inaugural special of the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore, the first such service connecting two Tamil Nadu cities, and flag off other new rail services.

Later, Modi would take part in the 125th annual day celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Math here.

Security has been beefed up across the city in view of the PM's visit.

Narendra Modi
India News
Chennai
Tamil Nadu

