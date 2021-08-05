PM Modi to virtually meet India's envoys to foreign nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday virtually interact with New Delhi’s envoys to foreign nations as well as the stakeholders of the trade and commerce sector of the country.

The event will mark a clarion call by the Prime Minister for ‘Local Goes Global - Make in India for the World’, according to a government press release.

Modi is expected to drive home the point that exports had a huge employment generation potential, especially for the MSMEs and high labour-intensive sectors, with a cascading effect on the manufacturing sector and the overall economy. The purpose of the interaction is to provide a focussed thrust to leverage and expand India’s export and its share in global trade, said the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The interaction aims to energise all stakeholders towards expanding our export potential and utilizing the local capabilities to fulfil the global demand.”

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also be present during the interaction. The interaction will witness the participation of secretaries of more than 20 departments of the Union Government, state government officials, members of Export Promotion Councils and Chambers of Commerce.

