PM Modi wishes good health to Rishabh Pant

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 30 2022, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 21:12 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday prayed for the good health of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has been injured in a road accident.

Officials said Modi also spoke to Pant's mother to enquire about his health.

The cricketer suffered multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Dehradun.

He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet, but is in a stable condition.

"Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being," Modi said in a tweet.

Narendra Modi
Rishabh Pant
India News

