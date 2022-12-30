PM Modi wishes good health to Rishabh Pant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday prayed for the good health of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has been injured in a road accident.
Officials said Modi also spoke to Pant's mother to enquire about his health.
The cricketer suffered multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.
The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Dehradun.
He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet, but is in a stable condition.
"Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being," Modi said in a tweet.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare
Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid
Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later
Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm
First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC
Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops