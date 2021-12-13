Modi wishes speedy recovery to Covid infected SA Prez

PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to South African President after he contracts Covid-19

Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection

PTI
New Delhi,
  • Dec 13 2021, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 12:57 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a speedy recovery to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection, his office said on Sunday.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery my friend, President @CyrilRamaphosa," Modi tweeted.

Minister in the South African Presidency Mondli Gungubele said in a statement that the President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the week.

