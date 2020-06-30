PM Modi's Address to the nation highlights: We will together strive towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi's Address to the nation highlights: We will together strive towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
updated: Jun 30 2020, 16:18 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation amid an ongoing stand-off between India and China and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Stay tuned for live updates.
16:17
PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till the end of November, extension to cost over Rs 90 thousand crore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
16:14
Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, we announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. In the last 3 months, Rs. 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs. 18,000 cr deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 cr farmers: PM Modi
16:11
Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been expanded to November to help the poor during the time of festivals: PM Narendra Modi
16:10
The government has taken a lot of steps to help the poor and migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi
16:08
Ever since Unlock 1 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing. Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, 'do gaj doori' and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds: PM Modi.
16:06
In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against Covid-19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
16:04
We are entering Unlock 2 and the season of cough, fever and cold is also about to start. In such a situation, I urge countrymen to take care of themselves: PM Modi on Covid-19.
His address also comes on a day the Covid-19 Unlock 1.0 is ending and he is expected to give his views on its success and way ahead during Unlock 2.0. However, there was no official word on the content of his address.
15:59
In the previous address to the nation, Modi had announced a Rs 20,000 lakh crore 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' (Self Reliant India) package to boost economic activities, which were hit by Covid-19 lockdown.
15:59
This will be his first address to the nation after the June 15 "violent face-off" in Galwan Valley where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. He had spoken about Chinese border row during an all-party meeting on June 19, followed by 'Mann ki Baat'.
15:59
The address to the nation comes two days after his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, where he said that India would defend its sovereigntyat any cost.
15:58
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nationamid an ongoing stand-off between India and China and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Stay tuned for live updates.
