PM Modi calls for scaling up of Covid-19 testing

PM Narendra Modi calls for scaling up of Covid-19 testing

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2020, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 22:35 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued directions to scale-up testing for Covid-19 and ensure facilities for regular, speedy and inexpensive tests for all at the earliest.

The directions came at a meeting to review research and vaccine development ecosystem against Covid-19, where the prime minister called for continued vigilance and a high state of preparedness against the pandemic.

“The Prime Minister reiterated the country’s resolve to provide cost-effective, easily available and scalable solutions for testing, vaccine and medication, not only for India but for the entire world,” an official statement said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Modi also appreciated efforts made by Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers to rise to the Covid-19 challenge and committed to continue government facilitation and support for all such efforts.

The Prime Minister said that regulatory reform is a dynamic process and experts in every current and emerging domain should be used by the regulator proactively, as many new approaches have emerged.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, NITI Aayog Member (Health), Principal Scientific Advisor, senior scientists and other officials.

According to the statement, the prime minister directed that both sero-surveys and testing must be scaled up and he said that the facility to get tested regularly, speedily and inexpensively must be available to all at the earliest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
India
Harsh Vardhan

What's Brewing

Why social media makes us more polarised, how to fix it

Why social media makes us more polarised, how to fix it

A radio by the blind, for the blind

A radio by the blind, for the blind

Is this India's Tesla? Driverless car video goes viral

Is this India's Tesla? Driverless car video goes viral

Healthy people may have to wait to get Covid-19 vaccine

Healthy people may have to wait to get Covid-19 vaccine

 