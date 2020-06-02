PM Modi reviews cyclonic conditions in western coast

PM Narendra Modi reviews cyclonic conditions in western coast

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 02 2020, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 15:43 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Youtube Screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclonic conditions in western India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm.

Follow DH's live coverage of Cyclone Nisarga here

Cyclone Nisarga will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3.

"Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast," the prime minister tweeted.

"Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures," he said.

