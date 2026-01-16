<p>The Bandepalya police on Thursday arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of rowdy Mohammed Shabbir (30), who was hacked to death in Mangammanapalya on Monday night.</p>.<p>Police teams have been dispatched to Hyderabad and Maharashtra to trace the remaining accused, who are absconding.</p>.<p>According to the police, two special teams were formed immediately after the murder.</p>.<p>Two suspects were detained soon after the incident, while two more were arrested on Thursday. "We will reveal the identities of all the arrested accused once the entire gang is nabbed,” a senior police officer said.</p>.Bengaluru, etched in its names.<p>Police said that around 10.30 pm, Shabbir was returning home in an autorickshaw with five associates when the assailants, who were aware of his routine, followed him.</p>.<p>The gang intercepted the autorickshaw and allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of Shabbir and his associates before attacking them with machetes and other lethal weapons. In the FIR, the suspects have been identified as Noor, Nadeem, Salman, Ali, Ismail and Siddique.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations suggest the murder was premeditated and linked to a long-standing rivalry.</p>.<p>Shabbir, a history-sheeter at the Koramangala police station, had more than 15 criminal cases, including attempted murder and robbery, registered against him in Bengaluru and Shivamogga.</p>