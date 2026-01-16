Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Four arrested in rowdy murder case; manhunt on for others in Bengaluru

According to the police, two special teams were formed immediately after the murder.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 21:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 21:13 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us