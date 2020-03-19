PM Narendra Modi's address on coronavirus Highlights: Salute 'protectors of the nation', says PM Narendra Modi

Janta curfew will be imposed on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM, the Prime Minister said. With the number of coronavirus cases increasing in India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the issues related to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. Stay tuned to DH's live coverage to get all the updates.
PM Modi's 9 requests ahead of Navratri
1. Every Indian citizen should be cautious for a few weeks, and when it is unnecessary, do not get out of the house.
2. 60-65-year-old must stay inside their homes.
3. On March 22 (Sunday), PM requests the Indian citizens to follow 'Janta curfew', which is staying in their homes from 7 am to 9 pm.
4. People at home, on Sunday, should salute those who are serving the country to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, at 5 pm.
5. Avoid going for routine check-ups, try to postpone surgeries, unless and until it is of utmost emergency.
6. The Union government under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, keeping in mind the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, a 'Coronavirus Economic Task Force' will be formed.
7. The Prime Minister requested the business agencies to not cut down the salaries of their employees.
8. Do not engage in 'panic-buying' and refrain from stocking essential goods.
9. Also, stay away from false information and rumours.
"On March 22, I also request you for another thing. Lakhs in hospitals, airports, in offices are busy working. People have worked for others without worrying about themselves. Their chances of getting infected is high but they have continued to do their work taking huge personal risk. These are like protectors of the nation between the virus and the nation. The whole country salutes all these people," says PM Narendra Modi.
"I appeal to all not to go into panic buying to store essential commodities. Steps being taken to ensure that there is no scarcity of essential commodities," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"We must dedicate all our efforts to save ourselves from this virus. All of you have to show determination in tackling this situation," says PM Modi.
"If you have taken an appointment for elective surgery, my request is to postpone it for a month, if it is not an emergency," says PM Modi.
The Prime Minister also requested the citizens to refrain from 'panic-buying' of essentials such as milk and important commodities.
"This virus is also impacting our economy. Under FM Sitharaman, the government has decided to form Covid-19 economic recovery task force," says PM Modi.
"I would request every Indian citizen to educate everyone about Janta Curfew from today onward until March 22," said PM Modi.
"To combat this global epidemic, two major things are required. First resolution and second, moderation," says PM Modi.
"Some countries have managed well by isolating their citizens. These citizens have played a big role in containing the spread. We are keeping a close eye on the track record of these nations," said PM Modi.
"For a developing country like India with a huge population, coronavirus poses an even a bigger challenge. Believing that India won't be affected by this pandemic is wrong," he said.
"Janta curfew will be imposed on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM," said PM Narendra Modi.
"ome countries have taken immediate decisions and contained the infections by isolating as many people as possible," said PM Modi.
"We have to make a vow and be determined to fight #coronavirus. We must be health ourselves as the disease has no medicine," says PM Narendra Modi.
The PM also requested the citizens who are of the age above 60-65, to kindly isolate themselves in their respective home.
"During times of war, there used to be drills for blackouts," says PM.
PM Modi requests for a 'Janata curfew', which is a curfew imposed by the people and for the people.
"We should not be complacent about #Coronavirus; it is important that every individual is aware, alert with respect to coronavirus," says PM.
"I need few weeks of time from my 130 crore Indians," asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi."I need your cooperation for the next few weeks," says PM Modi.
"I have never been disappointed whenever I asked for something from the citizens. I’m here to ask you for something today. I want you to give me a couple of your coming weeks," says PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak.
"Generally, whenever a natural crisis comes, it is limited to a few countries or states. But this time this crisis is such that has put the entire human race in crisis around the world," says PM Narendra Modi.
"The whole world is going through a very serious phase of crisis at this point of time,"says PM Modi.
He said that the coronavirus impact is more severe than the World War-2.
Indian COVID-19 patient dies in Iran; One more tests positive in Kerala
Kerala, on Thursday, reported one more positive case. Earlier today, Punjab reported its first death due to coronavirus, taking the death toll in India to 4. The tally of positive cases in Karnataka rose to 15.The total number of positive cases in India jumped to 179 on Thursday, including three casualties so far.
Total number of coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 179
The spread of novel coronavirus in India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has reached many other cities in the country, infecting several people.
PM to address the nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on the issues related to COVID-19 and the efforts to control and tackle the spread of the virus.
Hello readers
The novel coronavirus has taken a toll over the global healthcare andeconomy. With the fear of the virus spreading across the country, many states have imposed partial and complete lockdowns and Section 144 of the CrPC.