PM to address nation at 8 pm on Thursday

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Thursday when he will speak about removal of special status for Jammu and Kashmir and subsequent developments.

He was to address the nation on Wednesday but former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's death led to its postponement.

In his speech, Modi is also likely to dismiss Pakistan's propaganda to present an "alarmist" picture about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of External Affairs Ministry has already issued a statement on Islamabad's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties, saying it was intended to "present an alarming picture to the world" about the state of India-Pakistan relations.

India scraps Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir | Follow live updates here

Usually, the Prime Minister addresses the nation on August 15, the Independence Day, from the ramparts of Red Fort.

On 8 November 2016, Modi had made a televised address to the nation to announce demonetisation. On March 27 during the Lok Sabha elections, he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.