PM's image dead, brutal third Covid wave likely: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image of a strong leader is dead and said it was time he started worrying about the Covid-19 crisis that could bring further miseries if not controlled soon.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the former party President also cautioned about a “more brutal” third wave of the Covid-19 if the Modi government failed to fine-tune the vaccination strategy to prevent the virus from spreading further.

“I guarantee you, at 3% vaccination we are going to get a third wave and it is going to be more brutal than the second wave. If we continue to leave space open, there will be a fourth & fifth wave and then there is a chance the vaccine won't work,” Gandhi said.

He said the US and Brazil had vaccinated 50% and 9% of their respective populations, while India had managed to inoculate just 3%, leaving the rest 97% vulnerable to infection.

He held the Prime Minister responsible for the second wave of Covid-19 and accused the government of failing to put together a strategy to tackle the pandemic.

“The Prime Minister doesn't think strategically. He is an event manager, he thinks one event at a time... You don't need events now. Events are going to kill people, you need a strategy. The aim of the strategy is – shut the space for corona,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi alleged that instead of planning to keep the third wave of Covid-19 away, the Prime Minister was worried about his image, which had taken a beating.

“The PM is terrified, he is in shock. He is trying to figure out how he repairs his image. His image is gone, dead. I would request him to stop worrying about his image and start worrying about the problem in front of him,” Gandhi said.

He assured the Prime Minister that the entire opposition was with the government in the fight against the pandemic and urged him to form a panel that could consult experts and devise a strategy to battle Covid-19 effectively.

“The most important thing is to listen to the people who are trying to help people, be it opposition leaders, bureaucrats... If Baghel ji, Narendra Modi ji, Mamata ji are on the same page, we can tackle the virus,” Gandhi said, referring to the chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.