Post-poll violence: West Bengal govt moves SC against CBI probe

The West Bengal government has approached the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court's order directing a CBI probe into murders and other offences committed during the post-poll violence.

In its plea, the Mamata Banerjee-led government contended that it could not expect a fair probe as CBI acted at the behest of the Centre and was busy foisting cases upon Trinamool Congress functionaries. Among other grounds, it also claimed discrepancies in the NHRC report relied upon by the High Court to direct probe into the matter.

The Calcutta High Court had on August 19 ordered a CBI probe into "heinous crimes of murder and rape" in the state after the Assembly elections results on May 2.

The High Court directed the West Bengal government to hand over all records of cases to the CBI for "court-monitored investigation", saying that any obstruction during the course of the probe by anyone shall be "viewed seriously". It had also ordered a separate SIT, with senior officers from the West Bengal cadre, to probe other allegations.

The top court was already seized of several petitions for CBI or SIT probe into the killings of BJP workers in the post-poll violence witnessed after the ruling TMC secured third consecutive term in Assembly elections. It had in May issued notice to the Union and state governments in the matter.

A 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl from West Bengal had also filed an application, alleging horrific gang-rape by TMC workers because of their families' support to the BJP in Assembly elections. They sought SIT probe into all incidents of post-poll violence.

