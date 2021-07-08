Two new MoS for Jal Shakti Ministry take charge

Prahlad Singh Patel, Bishweswar Tudu take charge as MoS in Jal Shakti Ministry

The two MoS were greeted by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after they assumed their charge

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 08 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 16:20 ist
Patel is also an MoS in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Credit: PTI Photo

Prahlad Singh Patel and Bishweswar Tudu took charge as Ministers of State in the Jal Shakti Ministry on Thursday.

The two MoS were greeted by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after they assumed their charge.

Besides the Jal Shakti ministry, Tudu, a first-time MP from Odisha, is also the MoS in the Tribal Affairs ministry.

Read | Law of land applies to all: New IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw warns Twitter

Patel is also an MoS in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

In a major Union Cabinet makeover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dropped 12 ministers and brought 36 new members to his government.

Apart from 15 Cabinet ministers, 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in a ceremony which was held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cabinet Reshuffle
Jal Shakti Ministry

Related videos

What's Brewing

HBD Dada! Sourav Ganguly's illustrious cricket career

HBD Dada! Sourav Ganguly's illustrious cricket career

From glamour, militancy again goes into secrecy in J&K

From glamour, militancy again goes into secrecy in J&K

For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next threat

For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next threat

With Denmark win, England finally end 55 yrs of misery

With Denmark win, England finally end 55 yrs of misery

In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine

A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine

'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer

'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer

 