Prashant Kishor turns down offer to join Congress

In a major development, political strategist Prashant Kishor will not be heralding the Congress ship as it prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Kishor declined to join the party.

"Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He decline. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party," Surjewala said.

