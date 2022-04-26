Prashant Kishor turns down offer to join Congress

In a major development, political strategist Prashant Kishor will not be heralding the Congress ship as it prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Kishor declined to join the party.
"Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He decline. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party," Surjewala said.
Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party.
— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 26, 2022
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost
Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala
Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN
Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far
In Ukraine's Lviv, war reaches even children's books
K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive
India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving
Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king