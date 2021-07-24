President Kovind congratulates Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal in weightlifting in Tokyo Olympics

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics.
Chanu, 26, ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching the silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.
“Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting,” Kovind tweeted.
Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list
Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony
'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review
DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'
'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'
Scientists finish the human genome at last
First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo
Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil