President Kovind congratulates Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal in weightlifting in Tokyo Olympics

Prez Kovind congratulates Chanu for silver medal win

Chanu, 26, ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2021, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 13:39 ist
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics.

Chanu, 26, ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching the silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.

“Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting,” Kovind tweeted.

