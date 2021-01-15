President Kovind donates Rs 5 lakh for Ram temple at Ayodhya

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday contributed Rs 5,00,100 for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, marking the beginning of the month-long drive and mass contact program to raise funds for the project.

A delegation comprising Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, Alok Kumar, working president VHP, Govid Dev Giri and Treasurer of the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas called on the President to seek a donation for the project.

“He is the first citizen of the country so we went to him to initiate this drive. He donated a sum of Rs 5,01,000,” Kumar told reporters on Friday.

The nation-wide donation drive which began on Friday will continue till February 27.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan donated Rs 1 lakh to the fundraising.

“Today is the most auspicious day of my life. It feels that my life has been meaningful,” Chouhan said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asked Krishna Shah Vidyarthi at the Valmiki Mandir in Delhi to raise funds for the Ram Temple.

Volunteers of various organisations will seek Rs 10, Rs 100, or Rs 1,000 from households across the country for the construction of the Ram Temple. Donations above Rs 20,000 would be accepted only through cheques.