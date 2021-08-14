President I-Day Address to Nation Live: Proud that India is ahead of its climate change commitments to UN, says Kovind
President I-Day Address to Nation Live: Proud that India is ahead of its climate change commitments to UN, says Kovind
updated: Aug 14 2021, 19:19 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind is currently hosting India's Olympic contingent for High Tea at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. President Kovind will address the nation at 7 pm on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day.
19:17
Unit in Diversity an important aspect of Indian democracy: Prez Kovind
18:05
Watch the President's address to the nation on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day here
19:17
We still have some way to go to achieve our freedom fighters' vision for India
19:16
Gaganyaan an important mission, Indian Air Force personnel being trained as astronauts for the same
19:15
Matter of great pride that we will have a new Parliament building: Kovind
19:14
75 years ago, people did not think Indian democracy would survive, but we have been able to achieve the vision of our forefathers for India
19:13
A new beginning visible in Kashmir, urge youth to improve their life using democratic institutions: President
19:13
Schemes are being rolled out to increase farmers' earning: Kovind
19:12
Government giving people loans to build their own houses through Jan Kalyan Yojana
19:11
In my recent visit to my home town I saw that govt has done a lot to improve infrastructure in villages
19:11
This pandemic is equally dangerous for the economy and health, says Kovind
19:10
Government has taken care of not just poor, but also small and mid-sized businesses, provided them relief
19:09
President Kovind requests Indians to get the Covid-19 vaccine
19:08
Like how other countries benefited from made in India vaccines, India also benefited from countries who provided medical equipment during second wave
19:08
We are trying to improve healthcare infra on a warfooting: President Kovind
19:07
Kovind offers condolences to families who lost relatives during second wave
19:06
President lauds scientists for developing a vaccine in such a short time
19:04
Success of women in various fields indicates a good future for India: President
19:04
Our sportsmen brought honour to India at Tokyo 2020: President Kovind
19:00
President Kovind begins his adress to the nation
17:58
P V Sindhu shows her Olympic bronze medal to fellow Olympians
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist shuttler PV Sindhu shows her medal to fellow Olympians ahead of the Indian contingent's High Tea with President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in Delhi.
P V Sindhu shows her Olympic bronze medal to fellow Olympians
Watch: President Kovind addresses Indian Olympic contingent
President Kovind to host Indian Olympics contingent over high tea
President Ram Nath Kovind will host the Indian Olympics contingent over a high tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre on Saturday, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.
