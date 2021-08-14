President I-Day Address to Nation Live: Proud that India is ahead of its climate change commitments to UN, says Kovind

  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 19:19 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind is currently hosting India's Olympic contingent for High Tea at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. President Kovind will address the nation at 7 pm on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day.
    Unit in Diversity an important aspect of Indian democracy: Prez Kovind

    Watch the President's address to the nation on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day here

    We still have some way to go to achieve our freedom fighters' vision for India

    Gaganyaan an important mission, Indian Air Force personnel being trained as astronauts for the same

    Matter of great pride that we will have a new Parliament building: Kovind

    75 years ago, people did not think Indian democracy would survive, but we have been able to achieve the vision of our forefathers for India

    A new beginning visible in Kashmir, urge youth to improve their life using democratic institutions: President

    Schemes are being rolled out to increase farmers' earning: Kovind

    Government giving people loans to build their own houses through Jan Kalyan Yojana

    In my recent visit to my home town I saw that govt has done a lot to improve infrastructure in villages

    This pandemic is equally dangerous for the economy and health, says Kovind

    Government has taken care of not just poor, but also small and mid-sized businesses, provided them relief

    President Kovind requests Indians to get the Covid-19 vaccine

    Like how other countries benefited from made in India vaccines, India also benefited from countries who provided medical equipment during second wave

    We are trying to improve healthcare infra on a warfooting: President Kovind

    Kovind offers condolences to families who lost relatives during second wave

    President lauds scientists for developing a vaccine in such a short time

    Success of women in various fields indicates a good future for India: President

    Our sportsmen brought honour to India at Tokyo 2020: President Kovind

    President Kovind begins his adress to the nation

    P V Sindhu shows her Olympic bronze medal to fellow Olympians

    Watch: President Kovind addresses Indian Olympic contingent

    President Kovind to host Indian Olympics contingent over high tea

    President Ram Nath Kovind will host the Indian Olympics contingent over a high tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre on Saturday, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

