President’s Kanpur visit: Security details ‘leaked’, probe ordered

The document with details regarding the security was distributed to senior officials, but was found in circulation on some WhatsApp groups

PTI
PTI, Kanpur,
  • Nov 24 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 22:55 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI file photo

Police have ordered a probe after a document containing details of security arrangements for President Ram Nath Kovind’s two-day visit to Kanpur surfaced on some WhatsApp groups, officials said on Wednesday.

The document with details regarding the security, deployment of forces at the venues attended by Kovind and other protocols was distributed to senior officials, but was found in circulation on some WhatsApp groups after which Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun ordered an inquiry into the matter, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Mithas has been asked to conduct the probe and find out the details, Arun said.

The officer has been asked to establish the identities of those responsible for making the document public and also explore the facts and intention behind the act, he said.

"The document which appeared on some WhatsApp groups contained details of the security given to the president, his fleet, deployment of forces at all venues and even had the names, designations and contact numbers of all police personnel and their roles," an officer said.

Kovind arrived here on a two-day visit for the birth centenary celebrations of former MP Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav, who was also a Shaurya Chakra winner.

Earlier, he was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Chakeri airport.

On Thursday, Kovind will attend the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University.

