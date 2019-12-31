Prez appeals for a compassionate society in NY speech

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 31 2019, 19:58pm ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2019, 20:38pm ist
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday asked people to commit themselves to making a peaceful, caring and compassionate society, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The dawn of New Year and the new decade is an occasion to commit ourselves to the making of a society that is peaceful, caring and compassionate. This is also an apt occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger and more prosperous India," he said in his message to fellow citizens on the eve of New Year 2020.

On the eve of the New Year, Kovind has extended greetings and best wishes to all fellow Indians and the global community, the statement said.

"May the New Year bring joy and prosperity in your lives," he said.

