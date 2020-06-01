Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders, jet fuel hiked from June 1 

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS,
  • Jun 01 2020, 08:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 09:01 ist

 Along with unlocking of the economy, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised the prices of domestic cooking gas (LPG) cylinder. After the hike, the prices in Delhi increased by Rs 11.50 for a cylinder.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were also hiked by Rs 11,000/kilo litre to Rs 33,575/kilo litre in Delhi. In Kolkata, ATF will cost Rs 38,543/kilo litre while in Chennai, it will be priced at Rs 34,569/kilo litre. The new prices will be effective from today.

“For the month of June 2020, there has been an increase in international prices of LPG. Due to increase in the prices in the international market, the RSP (retail selling price) of LPG in Delhi market will be increased by Rs.11.50 per cylinder," India’s largest fuel retailer Indian Oil Corporation said in a statement.

However, the company has said that this hike will not impact beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala (PMUY), who have been entitled to a free cylinder till June 30.

Fuel retailers revise prices of LPG cylinders on the first day of every month. The price revision dependents on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar and rupee.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
LPG
cylinder
Oil Marketing Companies

What's Brewing

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

 