Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders, jet fuel hiked from June 1 

Along with unlocking of the economy, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised the prices of domestic cooking gas (LPG) cylinder. After the hike, the prices in Delhi increased by Rs 11.50 for a cylinder.

Prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were also hiked by Rs 11,000/kilo litre to Rs 33,575/kilo litre in Delhi. In Kolkata, ATF will cost Rs 38,543/kilo litre while in Chennai, it will be priced at Rs 34,569/kilo litre. The new prices will be effective from today.

“For the month of June 2020, there has been an increase in international prices of LPG. Due to increase in the prices in the international market, the RSP (retail selling price) of LPG in Delhi market will be increased by Rs.11.50 per cylinder," India’s largest fuel retailer Indian Oil Corporation said in a statement.

However, the company has said that this hike will not impact beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala (PMUY), who have been entitled to a free cylinder till June 30.

Fuel retailers revise prices of LPG cylinders on the first day of every month. The price revision dependents on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar and rupee.