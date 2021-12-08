Price rise, unemployment due to govt's failure: Rahul

Gandhi said the Congress-ruled states are trying to solve the issues of people by listening to their minds besides raising their voice against injustice

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 08 2021, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 13:33 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the root cause of price rise, unemployment and agri crisis is the alleged failure and arrogance of the Modi government.

He said the Congress-ruled states are trying to solve the issues of people by listening to their minds besides raising their voice against injustice.

"Inflation, unemployment, agrarian crisis, China's occupation - the root of all is the same - Modi government's failures, arrogance and love for friends," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Along with raising our voice against injustice, we are solving the issues of the people in Congress-ruled states. Listening to the minds of the people," he said.

The former Congress chief has been accusing the Modi government of not addressing the issues of the people. 

