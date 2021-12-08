Price rise, unemployment due to govt's failure: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the root cause of price rise, unemployment and agri crisis is the alleged failure and arrogance of the Modi government.
He said the Congress-ruled states are trying to solve the issues of people by listening to their minds besides raising their voice against injustice.
"Inflation, unemployment, agrarian crisis, China's occupation - the root of all is the same - Modi government's failures, arrogance and love for friends," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Along with raising our voice against injustice, we are solving the issues of the people in Congress-ruled states. Listening to the minds of the people," he said.
The former Congress chief has been accusing the Modi government of not addressing the issues of the people.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove
How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution
Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor
India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income
B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream
Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral
DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'
Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations
Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions