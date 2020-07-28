Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donate to Assam relief fund

On Monday night, the actor Priyanka Chopra shared a series of tweets, detailing the plight of the state of Assam, the impact of the floods on human life, wildlife, and more.

She also tweeted that she, along with her husband, Nick Jonas, had each made donations to a few organisations that have aided the relief effort.

The actor had been on the receiving end of social media anger after fans pointed out that she had not commented on the Assam floods, despite being a tourism ambassador for the state.

“While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world,” wrote the actor on Twitter.

The couple also made donations towards the Bihar flood relief effort. Chopra herself was born in the state of Bihar.

The actor will next be seen in an adaptation of The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.