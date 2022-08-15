Priyanka calls for united work to take country forward

Priyanka Gandhi urges people to unitedly work for taking country forward

'The 75 years of independent India's journey is a witness to this strong foundation,' she said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 14:18 ist
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday greeted people on the country's 76th Independence Day and urged them to unitedly work to take the country forward.

She made the remarks while taking part in the 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' here, along with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, and senior leaders Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad among others.

"Greetings to the people on India's Independence Day. Message is that we should remember our martyrs, citizens and leaders who sacrificed their lives and fought for independence and because of whom we are independent today. We must resolve that unitedly we shall work to take the country forward," she told reporters.

Earlier in a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said sacrifices, ideas, India's vast ancient culture, values ​​of the Constitution and collective efforts towards development laid a strong foundation of the country.

"The 75 years of independent India's journey is a witness to this strong foundation. Best wishes on Independence day," she said.

India News
Independence Day
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
India@75
Priyanka Gandhi

