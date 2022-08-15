Priyanka Gandhi urges people to unitedly work for taking country forward

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday greeted people on the country's 76th Independence Day and urged them to unitedly work to take the country forward.
She made the remarks while taking part in the 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' here, along with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, and senior leaders Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad among others.
बलिदानों, विचारों, भारत की विशाल प्राचीन संस्कृति, संविधान के मूल्यों, विकास की पींगें बढ़ाने के सामूहिक प्रयासों ने देश की मजबूत नींव रखी।
आजाद भारत का 75 साल का सफर इस मजबूत नींव का गवाह है।
स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/fh9hYK9fvv
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 15, 2022
"Greetings to the people on India's Independence Day. Message is that we should remember our martyrs, citizens and leaders who sacrificed their lives and fought for independence and because of whom we are independent today. We must resolve that unitedly we shall work to take the country forward," she told reporters.
Earlier in a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said sacrifices, ideas, India's vast ancient culture, values of the Constitution and collective efforts towards development laid a strong foundation of the country.
"The 75 years of independent India's journey is a witness to this strong foundation. Best wishes on Independence day," she said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...
Google marks India's Independence with animated doodle
What’s your favourite patriotic song?
DH Toon | I-Day: The promise of August 15
Freedom, violence, and peace through a gender lens
Rise of a cricketing superpower
India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books
Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day