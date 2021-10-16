Priyanka for early announcement of UP candidates

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for early announcement of UP candidates

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy
  Oct 16 2021
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 20:52 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: AFP Photo

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged the Congress Working Committee to take steps to finalise the candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at the earliest to ensure that the possible nominees do not desert them due to last minute decisions.

She made the demand during her presentation of the party's chances in Uttar Pradesh at the Congress Working Committee meeting here.

Sources said Priyanka wanted the CWC to instruct the Central Election Committee of the party to announce the candidates in advance and not leave it to "last minute" when the polls are just days away.

Her reasoning was that it could send a message to other parties as well as rein in mass exodus. Sources said she argued that the announcement of potential candidates could deter them leaving the party fearing that they may not get the ticket.

Priyanka got support from senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who said announcing candidates at the earliest would increase the winning chances.

Sources said the Central Election Committee is likely to meet on Sunday itself and a first list of candidates could be drawn up soon.

In the meeting, Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other leaders should work together. "We have a good chance in Punjab," Rawat was quoted by sources as saying. 

