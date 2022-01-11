Priyanka slams Yogi's '80 vs 20%' remark, urges youth to make UP polls about their issues

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks that the Assembly polls in the state will be about '80 per cent vs 20 per cent', and urged the youth to make the elections about issues such as employment and education.

The Congress general secretary said remarks such as "80-20" were aimed at diverting attention from real issues of the youth.

At an event on Saturday, Adityanath had said it will be a "80 per cent versus 20 per cent" election in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP will retain power in the state.

Several Opposition leaders have attacked the chief minister over his comments, alleging that it was an attempt at polarisation by the "80-20" reference which they said was aimed at pointing to the ratio of Hindus to Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

Making remarks like '80-20' is a way to fraudulently divert attention from the issues of the youth, Priyanka Gandhi said.

The reality is that under the BJP government, out of every 100 people, 68 have no work, she said.

"My young friends, with your power, make the UP polls, an election of issues such as employment and education," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Voting for the high-stakes assembly elections will be held in seven phases, starting from the western part of the politically crucial state on February 10 and moving eastwards, with the final phase on March 7. Counting of votes would take place on March 10.

