Prophet row: Scores of people assemble in support of Nupur Sharma in Ahmedabad

A day after the city witnessed massive protests over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's "controversial" remarks on Prophet Mohammed, scores of people on Saturday gathered on Sarkhej Gandhinagar Highway in her support.
They assembled at the ISKCON Cross Road to take out a rally in support of Sharma and "Hindu unity" but were prevented by police.
Track live updates on Prophet Remarks Row here
The protestors produced a letter on the letter pad of 'Sanatan Seva Sansthan' for the rally but the police refused and detained a few of them. They argued that when demonstrations could take place in Dariapur and teen darwaza without permission then why couldn't they.
But the police convinced them and then released them. The crowd then dispersed.
On Friday evening, demonstrations took place in the teen Darwaza area after the Jumma Namaz in Ahmedabad against the remarks. Markets in the entire Teen Darwaz and Laal Darwaza area were also closed in protest. Police cordoned off the entire area to avoid any unfortunate incident.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol
The Swiggy 60s
Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe
5 books on how to design interiors
'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis
Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan
Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India
10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021
How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker
Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures