'Publicly shoot or hang Hyderabad rape case accused'

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (GPMCC) president Pratima Coutinho on Sunday demanded that the accused in the Hyderabad woman's rape and murder case be hanged or shot dead publicly.

The rape and murder of the 25-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad on Thursday night have sparked off a nationwide outrage. Four accused, all lorry workers, have been arrested in the case.

Addressing a press conference here, Coutinho said, "I won't mind if the law prevalent in Islamic countries is used in this case- shoot all the four accused in public or hang them."

"Court trial in the case should end within seven days. Then shoot them dead and show it on television so that a strong message to sent to the pervert minds that this would be the consequences if they indulge in a crime like this," she said.

The Congress leader said the veterinarian's rape and murder was a "well-planned" crime by all the accused.

"These are sick and pervert minds who have no right to be alive in this world," she said.

According to her, the confessions made by the accused and the police investigation have so far revealed that the victim was stalked.

"Justice, in this case, should have immediately prevailed as there is evidence in the form of CCTV footage and confessions of the accused, which are enough to convict them for this heinous offence," she said.

She also urged lawyers not to represent the accused in the court as a mark of protest.