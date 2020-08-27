Puducherry reports 511 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

Puducherry on Thursday recorded 511 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths pushing the toll in the union territory to 190.

The fresh cases were recorded after examination of 1,486 samples during the last 24 hours, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told a virtual press conference.

The overall Covid tally in the union territory rose to 12,434, he added.

The Minister said while 4,483 cases of the total 12,434 were active (2,127 in hospitals and 2,356 in home quarantine), as many as 7,761 patients had recovered and were discharged so far.

He said 275 patients were discharged Thursday.

The Health Department has so far tested 68,888 samples and 55,120 of them were found to be negative.

Result of the examination of the remaining specimens was awaited, the Minister said.

The fatality rate was 1.53 per cent and recovery rate was 62.42 per cent, the Health Minister said.

Rao said the territorial government was implementing fully in letter and spirit the guidelines of the Central government to combat the pandemic here.

He said the door-to-door survey by health workers to zero in on people showing symptoms of the infection would be revived soon.

The Health Minister said the two Central teams deputed by the ICMR had held discussions with him on Wednesday and the suggestions given by them particularly to ramp up testing would be implemented without delay.