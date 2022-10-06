Pune man makes hoax call to cops about plan to kill PM

Pune: 'Depressed' man makes hoax call to cops saying plan to kill PM being hatched in flat; arrested

Police said the accused was suffering from depression and was annoyed by the noise made by the children from the flat above his

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 06 2022, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 23:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to the Pune police control room, claiming that a plan was being hatched in a flat to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to carry out bomb blasts at Pune and Mumbai railway stations, an official said on Thursday.

Police said the accused was suffering from depression and was annoyed by the noise made by the children from the flat above his. He resides in Dehu Road area in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits. It was on October 4 that he dialled the emergency number 112 and made the hoax call to the police in order to teach the occupants of the flat above his a lesson, the official added.

"A call was received from one Manoj Hanse on the 112 emergency line, where he informed that a plan to kill PM Modi and to carry out bomb blasts at Pune and Mumbai railway stations was being hatched in a flat," the Dehu Road police station official said.

A probe by the police revealed that it was a hoax call, he said, adding that the accused was in a state of depression and annoyed due to the noise coming from the flat above his. "The accused also had an altercation with the police party. We have arrested him under Indian Penal Code sections 177 (furnishing false information), 353 ( assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty ) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace)," he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pune
Narendra Modi
India News

What's Brewing

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

'Bella Ciao', protest anthem the world loves to sing

'Bella Ciao', protest anthem the world loves to sing

As guns fall silent, weddings return in Kashmir borders

As guns fall silent, weddings return in Kashmir borders

Eco-friendly 'crackers' grow into vegetable plants

Eco-friendly 'crackers' grow into vegetable plants

Scooby-Doo’s Velma finally comes out as lesbian

Scooby-Doo’s Velma finally comes out as lesbian

 