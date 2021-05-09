Punjab CM Amarinder Singh comes to the rescue of boy in viral video selling socks on streets

After a video of a boy selling socks at a traffic crossing in Ludhiana caught Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s attention, the minister said this morning that he has offered a financial help of Rs 2 lakh to the boy’s family. The boy in conversation is a 10-year-old who dropped out of school.

Vansh Singh is a class 2 dropout who resorted to selling socks on the streets to support his family. His widely-circulated video prompted the Chief Minister to speak to the officials concerned and help the boy continue his studies and rejoin his school.

In a tweet, Captain Amarinder Singh wrote: "Spoke on phone to young Vansh Singh, aged 10, a Class II drop out whose video I saw selling socks at a traffic crossing in Ludhiana. Have asked the DC to ensure he rejoins his school. Also announced immediate financial assistance of ₹ 2 lakhs to his family."

The video shows that the boy is selling socks at traffic crossings and refusing to accept anything less than the actual cost of the socks. It then shows a conversation recorded by a man in the car with Vansh about his schooling.

The second half of the clip shows a video call between the Chief Minister and Vansh.

In the call, Captain Amarinder Singh assures the boy that he will take care of his family’s financial problems and advises him to focus on his studies. "Don't worry, I will ask the deputy commissioner to ensure your return to school and I will help your family," Singh tells Vansh in Punjabi.

Twitter users have appreciated the boy's honesty and hard work. People have also praised the Chief Minister for his intervention.

