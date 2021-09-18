Punjab CM Amarinder Singh resigns

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh resigned from the post on Saturday evening, just months before the state goes to polls.

Soon after quitting as CM, Singh said he felt "humiliated", adding that future politics is always an option.

Indications of a likely change in Congress state unit had emerged hours before the meeting of Congress legislature party in Chandigarh on Saturday evening, after 50 legislators wrote to the party high command seeking the Chief Minister's replacement.

The letter by 50 legislators to Sonia Gandhi seeking a change of guard was not the first development in this regard. Earlier, more than two dozen Congress legislators last month had raised the banner of revolt, and four ministers from Punjab government had met AICC in-charge for Punjab Harish Rawat, seeking the CM's replacement.

In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, Congress had won 77 seats in 2017 under the leadership of Amarinder Singh.

Elections in the state are due in about four months.

With DHNS/PTI inputs

