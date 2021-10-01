Punjab Crisis Live: Sidhu to stay as Congress chief, party to set up coordination panel

Days after quitting the post of Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu met with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Chani and he is likely to stay on as state unit chief. A coordination panel will be formed to get the party's affairs in order. Meanwhile, former CM Amarinder Singh said he will not join BJP but he will not stay with Congress as he cannot bear the "insult". Stay tuned for updates.
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh kept up his attack on Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday and said he thinks that the cricketer-turned-politician is undermining Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's authority.
He also said the kind of situation that Sidhu has created was never seen before in Punjab.
Read more
Congress leader Hooda expresses concern over multiple desertions
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday expressed deep concern over recent developments in the party's Punjab unit and multiple desertions, and said the party leadership should hold deliberations on these matters.
He said weakening of the Congress is also not in national interest.
"Why are such things happening? The party should do 'manthan'. Efforts should be made to find a solution to these things," said Hooda, who is part of the G-23 group which wrote a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi last year seeking organisational overhaul. (PTI)
Sidhu likely to stay as Punjab Cong chief, party to set up coordination panel
Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as the Punjab Congress chief and a coordination panel is likely to be set up, which is expected to be consulted before any major decisions by the Punjab government in future, party sources said on Thursday.
The decision was reached after an over two-hour meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu, who had resigned from the post of the state party chief on Tuesday.
The panel may comprise the CM, Navjot Singh Sidhu and a representative of the AICC, the sources said. (PTI)