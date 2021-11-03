'Puzzling' that govt didn't secure permission from Pak to use its airspace, says Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that it was "puzzling" that the Centre had not reportedly secured permission from Pakistan to use its airspace for direct international flights between Srinagar and Sharjah.

"Puzzling that GOI didn't even bother securing permission from Pakistan to use its airspace for international flights from Srinagar. Only PR extravaganza without any groundwork," she tweeted.

Mufti tagged a media report on her Twitter account which claimed that Pakistan has refused permission to use its airspace for the flights between Srinagar and Sharjah, which were started on October 23.

Pakistan had refused its airspace for an earlier flight between Srinagar and the UAE 12 years ago, leading to scrapping of the service.

