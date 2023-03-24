Rahul Gandhi Defamation case live: Congress calls urgent party meeting over Rahul Gandhi's jail sentence

As Congress is all set to hold a pan-India march in solidarity with its top leader Rahul Gandhi facing a jail term in a defamation case, which they claim is “politically motivated”, stay tuned with DH to track live developments of Rahul Gandhi's defamation case.
If you look at precedent, Rahul Gandhi an habitual offender: Pralhad Joshi
Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday claimed that during the course of the inquiry, the Surat court, which sentenced Rahul Gandhi to a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case, asked the Congress leader 'again and again if he will apologise, but he refused. Joshi also alleged that when the court pronounced the verdict, Gandhi was not apologetic, describing the Congress MP as a habitual offender.
Congress calls urgent party meeting over Rahul Gandhi's jail sentence
The Congress has called an urgent meeting of its steering committee members, PCC presidents, CLP leaders and frontal organization chiefs at party headquarter in Delhi at 5 pm today. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over the meeting.
Sword of disqualification hangs over Rahul Gandhi
A sword of disqualification hangsover Congress MP Rahul Gandhi following his conviction and sentence of two-year jail in a defamation case by a Surat court on Thursday.
The Supreme Court in a landmark verdict in the Lily Thomas case in 2013 declared that an MP or an MLA would stand disqualified immediately upon conviction. In his case, the Surat court suspended the sentence but he would have to seek a stay on his conviction before an appellate court in order to retain his membership of Lok Sabha.
Congress to hold protests across India from March 24 in solidarity with Rahul
Congress will start countrywide protests from Friday in solidarity with its top leader Rahul Gandhi facing a jail term in a defamation case, which they claim is “politically motivated”.
The party MPs will also hold a protest in Vijay Chowk, just outside Parliament House, while attempts will be made to meet President Droupadi Murmu to impress upon her about the developments, sources said on Thursday night.